Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Government tackles aftermath of Typhoon Yagi with emergency measures

September 19, 2024_ The government of Laos is implementing emergency measures to address the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, which hit several...

Laos: Government tackles aftermath of Typhoon Yagi with emergency measures
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ The government of Laos is implementing emergency measures to address the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, which hit several countries in the region, including Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. The prime minister has called on local authorities to coordinate relief efforts and assistance to the affected populations, particularly in the northern provinces of the country. Preparation operations have been launched to address possible floods and to ensure the safety of citizens. The authorities are also working with national and international organizations to provide support to the most vulnerable areas. The news is reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The government has urged the population to follow the instructions of the authorities and to stay informed about the weather situation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including Laos which hit several Laos address
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza