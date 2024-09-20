Laos: Government tackles aftermath of Typhoon Yagi with emergency measures

September 19, 2024_ The government of Laos is implementing emergency measures to address the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, which hit several countries in the region, including Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. The prime minister has called on local authorities to coordinate relief efforts and assistance to the affected populations, particularly in the northern provinces of the country. Preparation operations have been launched to address possible floods and to ensure the safety of citizens. The authorities are also working with national and international organizations to provide support to the most vulnerable areas. The news is reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The government has urged the population to follow the instructions of the authorities and to stay informed about the weather situation.