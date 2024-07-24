Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Laos: Growing economic development and investments in Xaisomboun province

23 July 2024_ Xaisomboun province in Laos has recorded significant economic development, with a 7% increase in GDP and an increase in domestic and...

Laos: Growing economic development and investments in Xaisomboun province
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Xaisomboun province in Laos has recorded significant economic development, with a 7% increase in GDP and an increase in domestic and foreign investment. In the first half of 2024, the province implemented 26.3% of the annual plan, with a notable increase in investment projects compared to 2019. The local government has launched initiatives to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life of citizens , with a particular focus on agriculture and tourism. This information was reported by pasaxon.org.la. Xaisomboun Province is known for its natural beauty and investment opportunities, making it a strategic area for Laos' economic development.

