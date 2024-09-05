Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Handover Ceremony of Lao Version of Xi Jinping's Book 'Up and Out of Poverty'

04 September 2024_ On 4 September 2024, a handover ceremony was held at the National Convention Hall, where 2,300 copies of the Lao version of...

Laos: Handover Ceremony of Lao Version of Xi Jinping's Book 'Up and Out of Poverty'
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ On 4 September 2024, a handover ceremony was held at the National Convention Hall, where 2,300 copies of the Lao version of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book 'Up and Out of Poverty' were presented to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism. The handover was made by Du Zhanyuan, Chairman of China International Communication Group, and received by Thongsalith Mangnomek, Head of the Central Party Office. At the event, Deputy Minister Phosy Keomanyvong stressed the importance of cooperation between Laos and China, highlighting cultural ties and joint initiatives in various fields. The Lao version of the book is a valuable resource for understanding poverty alleviation strategies, a key issue for sustainable development in Laos. This news was reported by kpl.gov.la. The book, consisting of 263 pages and 27 chapters, offers insights into poverty reduction strategies in China, providing useful insights for the economic and social progress of Laos.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lao version Lao versione version
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza