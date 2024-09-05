Laos: Handover Ceremony of Lao Version of Xi Jinping's Book 'Up and Out of Poverty'

04 September 2024_ On 4 September 2024, a handover ceremony was held at the National Convention Hall, where 2,300 copies of the Lao version of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book 'Up and Out of Poverty' were presented to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism. The handover was made by Du Zhanyuan, Chairman of China International Communication Group, and received by Thongsalith Mangnomek, Head of the Central Party Office. At the event, Deputy Minister Phosy Keomanyvong stressed the importance of cooperation between Laos and China, highlighting cultural ties and joint initiatives in various fields. The Lao version of the book is a valuable resource for understanding poverty alleviation strategies, a key issue for sustainable development in Laos. This news was reported by kpl.gov.la. The book, consisting of 263 pages and 27 chapters, offers insights into poverty reduction strategies in China, providing useful insights for the economic and social progress of Laos.