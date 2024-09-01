Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Laos: Harvest Festival Celebration in Luang Prabang

01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
01 September 2024_ On 1 September 2024, the city of Luang Prabang hosted the traditional harvest festival, known as 'Boun Hoi Khao Pad Din', with many citizens and visitors attending. The event was attended by local dignitaries, including Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, and offered a wide range of handicrafts and agricultural products for sale. The event took place along the main street of the city, creating a lively and festive atmosphere, with vendors and buyers from different provinces participating. The harvest festival is an important cultural celebration in Laos, marking gratitude for the fruits of the earth and strengthening community bonds, as reported by laophattananews.com. The event also included cultural and food activities, helping to promote Lao tradition and identity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
