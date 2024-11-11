Laos: High-level meeting for economic cooperation in the GMS region

November 10, 2024_ The eighth meeting of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) working group was held in Kunming, China, with representatives from Laos, China, Myanmar and Vietnam. During the meeting, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomed the delegation led by Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, highlighting the importance of economic cooperation among the countries in the region. Participants discussed strategies to improve infrastructure and promote sustainable development, with a special focus on Laos-China linkage projects. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards economic integration and sustainable growth in the Mekong region.