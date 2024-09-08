Laos: IFC and Ministry of Transport to modernise Luang Prabang Airport

September 07, 2024_ The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has signed a consultancy agreement with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of Laos to modernize Luang Prabang International Airport (LPIA) through a public-private partnership. The agreement includes the upgrade and expansion of the airport, which currently handles 1.3 million passengers annually, with the goal of serving over 4 million international and 500,000 domestic passengers. Luang Prabang is a major tourism gateway for Laos and the second busiest airport in the country, connecting several cities in the region. The news was reported by kpl.gov.la. Laos' tourism sector, which saw a strong increase before the pandemic, is expected to rebound, with an estimated 4.6 million international tourists in 2024.