Laos: Increase in tourism in Champasak in the first six months of 2024

5 July 2024_ In the first six months of 2024, Champasak province in Laos welcomed 132,505 tourists, of which 97,035 were international. This inflow generated revenue in excess of US$26 million, reaching 40% of its targets. On July 4, 2024, a meeting was held to discuss tourism promotional activities in Laos, chaired by Somsak Boudtakoun, Deputy Governor of Champasak Province. During the meeting, Sulin Phetthani, deputy head of the province's Department of Information, Culture and Tourism, presented a detailed report on tourism activities and challenges faced. Laoedaily.com.la reports it. The meeting also reviewed plans to improve tourism infrastructure and further promote tourism in the second half of the year.