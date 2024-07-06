Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Increase in tourism in Champasak in the first six months of 2024

5 July 2024_ In the first six months of 2024, Champasak province in Laos welcomed 132,505 tourists, of which 97,035 were international. This inflow...

Laos: Increase in tourism in Champasak in the first six months of 2024
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ In the first six months of 2024, Champasak province in Laos welcomed 132,505 tourists, of which 97,035 were international. This inflow generated revenue in excess of US$26 million, reaching 40% of its targets. On July 4, 2024, a meeting was held to discuss tourism promotional activities in Laos, chaired by Somsak Boudtakoun, Deputy Governor of Champasak Province. During the meeting, Sulin Phetthani, deputy head of the province's Department of Information, Culture and Tourism, presented a detailed report on tourism activities and challenges faced. Laoedaily.com.la reports it. The meeting also reviewed plans to improve tourism infrastructure and further promote tourism in the second half of the year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it This inflow Laos convegno
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza