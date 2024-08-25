Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: Increased health control measures against monkeypox

August 24, 2024_ The government of Laos has stepped up health control measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox, also known as Mpox, in the...

Laos: Increased health control measures against monkeypox
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ The government of Laos has stepped up health control measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox, also known as Mpox, in the country. The new directives include health checks at international airports, especially in Vientiane and Luang Prabang, to screen travelers arriving from affected areas. Since the beginning of the year, 13 cases of infection have been recorded, all of which are attributable to Clade 2 of the virus. Health authorities have warned that those with suspicious symptoms will be immediately transferred to hospital for further evaluation, as reported by laophattananews.com. The government continues to work to ensure the safety of the population and prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the country.

