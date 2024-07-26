Laos: Intensive training for tour guides to improve the tourism sector

25 July 2024_ The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos recently organized an intensive training course to improve the standards of Lao tour guides, in line with ASEAN parameters. The course, held in Vientiane from 6 May to 19 July, saw the participation of 83 aspiring guides, offering theoretical and practical sessions to enhance their skills. Phouthone Dalalom, director of the Capital's Hospitality and Tourism Training Division, highlighted the importance of training multilingual guides to meet the needs of the international tourism sector. The training has so far achieved 80% of its intended objectives and has covered various topics, including guiding tourist sites and troubleshooting, as reported by laotiantimes.com. The initiative aims to create new opportunities for those who have left the profession and to ensure that guides are professional and ready to serve tourists effectively.