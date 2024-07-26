Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Intensive training for tour guides to improve the tourism sector

25 July 2024_ The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos recently organized an intensive training course to improve the standards of...

Laos: Intensive training for tour guides to improve the tourism sector
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos recently organized an intensive training course to improve the standards of Lao tour guides, in line with ASEAN parameters. The course, held in Vientiane from 6 May to 19 July, saw the participation of 83 aspiring guides, offering theoretical and practical sessions to enhance their skills. Phouthone Dalalom, director of the Capital's Hospitality and Tourism Training Division, highlighted the importance of training multilingual guides to meet the needs of the international tourism sector. The training has so far achieved 80% of its intended objectives and has covered various topics, including guiding tourist sites and troubleshooting, as reported by laotiantimes.com. The initiative aims to create new opportunities for those who have left the profession and to ensure that guides are professional and ready to serve tourists effectively.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tourism training Division training has training addestramento
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza