Laos: International Day against Human Trafficking, the government intensifies prevention efforts

30 July 2024_ On the occasion of the International Day against Human Trafficking, the Laotian government reaffirmed its commitment to fighting this crime. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong highlighted the importance of addressing human trafficking, which represents a serious violation of human rights and has devastating impacts on the lives of those involved. Authorities announced tougher measures to combat human trafficking, including awareness programs and cooperation with international organizations. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. Laos, located in Southeast Asia, is a country that is facing significant challenges related to human trafficking, particularly regarding trafficking of women and children.