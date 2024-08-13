Laos: International Military Technology Fair 2024 Opens

August 13, 2024_ On August 12, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Santivong Thongsavanh opened the 10th International Military Technology Fair 2024 in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. The event, which will take place from August 12 to 14, showcases a wide range of military technologies and attracts participants from various countries, including Russia, China, Iran and India. The fair also provides opportunities for companies in the defense and security sector to network and exchange experiences. This news was reported by lnr.org.la. This event is an important platform for Laos to strengthen international cooperation in the defense and security field.