Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Laos: International Youth Day Celebration with Focus on Digitalization
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
August 14, 2024_ The Lao Youth Union (LYU) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) celebrated International Youth Day with an event filled with creativity and artistic performances. The event brought together 300 youth and officials from various ministries, highlighting the importance of digitalization in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's theme, "From Click to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development," highlights the crucial role of technology in global progress. The source of this news is kpl.gov.la. UNFPA will continue to support youth-led activities throughout the year, promoting youth well-being and the use of technology to address global challenges.

