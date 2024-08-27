Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Joint venture agreement to develop Vung Ang port

August 26, 2024_ A joint venture agreement was signed in Vientiane, officially designating Lao-Asia Telecommunication State Enterprise as the...

Laos: Joint venture agreement to develop Vung Ang port
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ A joint venture agreement was signed in Vientiane, officially designating Lao-Asia Telecommunication State Enterprise as the representative shareholder of the Lao government in the Lao-Vietnam International Port Joint Stock Company. This company operates the Vung Ang 1, 2 and 3 ports in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. The choice of Lao-Asia Telecommunication State Enterprise was motivated by its strong financial and technical capabilities, as well as its willingness to cooperate with Vietnamese partners. The signing ceremony was attended by government officials and representatives of the Vietnamese embassy in Laos, kpl.gov.la reported. The agreement aims to strengthen Laos' participation in the development of the port, increasing the Lao government's shareholding from 20% to 60%. The Vung Ang port is an important infrastructure for trade between Laos and Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lao officially designating Lao Asia as well as Vientiane
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza