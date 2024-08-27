Laos: Joint venture agreement to develop Vung Ang port

August 26, 2024_ A joint venture agreement was signed in Vientiane, officially designating Lao-Asia Telecommunication State Enterprise as the representative shareholder of the Lao government in the Lao-Vietnam International Port Joint Stock Company. This company operates the Vung Ang 1, 2 and 3 ports in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. The choice of Lao-Asia Telecommunication State Enterprise was motivated by its strong financial and technical capabilities, as well as its willingness to cooperate with Vietnamese partners. The signing ceremony was attended by government officials and representatives of the Vietnamese embassy in Laos, kpl.gov.la reported. The agreement aims to strengthen Laos' participation in the development of the port, increasing the Lao government's shareholding from 20% to 60%. The Vung Ang port is an important infrastructure for trade between Laos and Vietnam.