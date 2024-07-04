Laos: Labor Recruitment Association inaugurated

July 3, 2024_ The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare of Laos officially inaugurated the Labor Recruitment Association. The initiative aims to improve the working environment and facilitate access to the job market for local workers. The opening ceremony was attended by important figures such as the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Bai Kham Khattiya, and the ambassadors of the European Union and Australia in Laos. The association aims to provide qualified manpower both nationally and internationally, contributing to the reduction of poverty and the economic growth of the country. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The association also intends to support the government in managing and balancing labor supply and demand, promoting sustainable and competitive development.