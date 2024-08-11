Laos: Lao Government to Host 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane

August 11, 2024_ The Government of Laos will be the host country for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, which will be held in Vientiane from October 8 to 11, 2024. To prepare for this important event, the Lao Government has organized a National Coordination Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. During the meeting, various logistical and organizational aspects were discussed, including security arrangements and the reception of delegates. The summit will bring together leaders and representatives from various ASEAN countries and external partners, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. This news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This event represents a significant opportunity for Laos to strengthen its position in the regional and international context.