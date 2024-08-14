Laos: Laos and China collaborate to develop mineral resources

August 13, 2024_ Laos and China have begun closer cooperation in the field of mineral resources, as discussed at the forum on sustainability and utilization of mineral resources held in Vientiane. The event was attended by about 200 representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as educational institutions, and covered topics such as mining legislation and environmental project development. Participants also exchanged views on issues related to the mining industry, including sustainable development and carbon emission reduction, vientianetimes.org.la reported. The forum was co-chaired by senior Lao and Chinese officials, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the mining sector.