Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Laos and China collaborate to develop mineral resources

August 13, 2024_ Laos and China have begun closer cooperation in the field of mineral resources, as discussed at the forum on sustainability and...

Laos: Laos and China collaborate to develop mineral resources
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Laos and China have begun closer cooperation in the field of mineral resources, as discussed at the forum on sustainability and utilization of mineral resources held in Vientiane. The event was attended by about 200 representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as educational institutions, and covered topics such as mining legislation and environmental project development. Participants also exchanged views on issues related to the mining industry, including sustainable development and carbon emission reduction, vientianetimes.org.la reported. The forum was co-chaired by senior Lao and Chinese officials, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the mining sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as educational institutions as discussed at Cina Laos
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza