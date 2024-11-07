Laos: Laos-China Cooperation Planning Meeting 2024-2028

November 7, 2024_ On November 6, 2024, Gonthap School of Culture and Tradition of the People hosted a meeting to discuss the Lao-China cooperation plan for 2024-2028. During the event, the meeting chairman, Sahay Phanek, presented documents highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the cooperation between the two countries. Lao-China cooperation, which began in 1959, has seen significant evolution over the years, with a focus on economic and social aspects. The source of this news is pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is an important step in further strengthening the ties between Laos and China, two nations with a long history of cultural and political interactions.