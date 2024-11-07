Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Laos-China Cooperation Planning Meeting 2024-2028

November 7, 2024_ On November 6, 2024, Gonthap School of Culture and Tradition of the People hosted a meeting to discuss the Lao-China cooperation...

Laos: Laos-China Cooperation Planning Meeting 2024-2028
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ On November 6, 2024, Gonthap School of Culture and Tradition of the People hosted a meeting to discuss the Lao-China cooperation plan for 2024-2028. During the event, the meeting chairman, Sahay Phanek, presented documents highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the cooperation between the two countries. Lao-China cooperation, which began in 1959, has seen significant evolution over the years, with a focus on economic and social aspects. The source of this news is pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is an important step in further strengthening the ties between Laos and China, two nations with a long history of cultural and political interactions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting meeting chairman ties between Laos meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza