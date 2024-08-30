Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Laos: Laos-China Economic Cooperation Meeting

August 29, 2024_ The second meeting of the Joint Commission for Lao-China Economic Cooperation was held today at the Ministry of Planning and...

Laos: Laos-China Economic Cooperation Meeting
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ The second meeting of the Joint Commission for Lao-China Economic Cooperation was held today at the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Vientiane. The meeting, chaired by Lao Vice Minister Sai Chan Phon, aimed to discuss work plans and assess the progress of cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, crucial issues such as infrastructure development and improved logistics to facilitate trade and commerce were addressed. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This meeting is an important step in strengthening economic ties between Laos and China, two countries that have been actively collaborating since 2015 in the field of joint economic development.

