Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Laos-China Educational Collaboration for Vocational Skills Development
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to develop a vocational training program. The initiative aims to improve curricula and language skills, promoting exchanges between teachers and students of the two countries. The agreement was signed during a meeting in Vientiane, attended by government officials and representatives of the Chinese company. The collaboration will focus on training teachers and students, with the aim of raising the quality of education in Laos. The news is reported by lnr.org.la. This project represents a significant step for Laos in strengthening its educational and vocational capacities, in a context of growing cooperation with China.

