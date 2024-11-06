Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Laos: Laos-China Film Culture Festival 2024 Opens
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ On November 5, 2024, the 2024 Laos-China Film Culture Festival, organized by China Media Group (CMG) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Laos, was held in Vientiane, Laos. The event was attended by prominent figures, including the President of the National Cultural Center of Laos and the Chinese Ambassador to Laos, and featured Chinese film works translated into Lao. The festival aims to promote cultural exchange between Laos and China, strengthening people-to-people ties through film and art. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The festival is an important opportunity for Laos to showcase its culture and deepen cultural cooperation with China, a strategic partner in the region.

