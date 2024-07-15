Laos: Laos-China Joint Military Exercise 2024

15 July 2024_ Colonel Khamphouk Khamleungthep, chief of air forces of the 703rd Air Force Regiment of Laos, announced the participation of Lao air troops in the Laos-China joint exercise 'Lok Kham Mitthaphap 2024'. The exercise takes place at the Kommadam Military Academy and involves 54 personnel, including pilots and technicians. The objective is to improve operational skills in real scenarios and strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. According to pasaxon.org.la, the exercise also includes cultural and sporting activities to promote unity among participants. The initiative aims to consolidate ties between Laos and China, both at the military and civilian levels.