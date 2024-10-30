Laos: Laos-China Railway Stimulates Economic Growth, Tourism

October 29, 2024_ The Laos-China Railway, inaugurated in 2021, has been a major driver of socio-economic growth for Laos, improving regional connectivity and integration. This project, part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, has significantly boosted trade and tourism, with a notable increase in exports to China. In 2024, Laotian exports to China have already reached $1.78 billion, while the number of Chinese visitors to Laos has increased by 61% compared to the previous year. This news is reported by kpl.gov.la. The railway not only facilitates the transportation of goods, but also promotes tourism, making the natural and cultural beauties of Laos more accessible.