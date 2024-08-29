Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Laos: Laos hosts 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Countering Transnational Crime
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Laos today opened the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Countering Transnational Crime, held in the capital city of Vientiane. The event, chaired by Lao Minister of Public Security Phonexay Sihavong, was attended by representatives from several ASEAN member countries and regional partners. During the meeting, participants discussed strategies to enhance cooperation in the fight against transnational crime, highlighting the importance of a unified approach. This was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting is a significant step for Laos, which is establishing itself as a key player in the region to address security and crime challenges.

Tag
several ASEAN Laos hosts 18th ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations
