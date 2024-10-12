Laos: Laos, India Sign Cooperation Agreement for Cultural and Infrastructure Development

October 12, 2024_ Laos and India have signed a cooperation agreement that includes seven joint projects aimed at strengthening collaboration in various fields, including culture and infrastructure. The agreement was signed by the leaders of the two countries, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a ceremony in Vientiane. The projects include initiatives to promote art, road construction and water management, aiming to improve living conditions and promote sustainable development. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This agreement represents a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between Laos and India, two nations with deep historical and cultural ties.