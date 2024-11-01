Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: Laos Participation in the 28th ASEAN Labour Ministerial Meeting
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 November 2024_ Laos attended the 28th ASEAN Labour Ministerial Meeting, held in Singapore from 28 to 31 October 2024, with the aim of strengthening cooperation in the labour sector. During the meeting, Lao Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Phongsay Sakinthalath presented the country's progress in creating a safe working environment and promoting workers' rights. Laos also discussed strategies to address the challenges of youth labour and labour migration. The event was attended by representatives from all ASEAN member countries, vientianetimeslao.la reported. The next ASEAN Labour Ministerial Meeting will be held in Thailand in 2026.

