Laos: Laos, Russia meet to strengthen bilateral relations

Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
October 19, 2024_ On October 19, 2024, Lao President Sanya Prasert welcomed Russian Federation Council Member Aslaug Sem-Jacobsen to an official...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ On October 19, 2024, Lao President Sanya Prasert welcomed Russian Federation Council Member Aslaug Sem-Jacobsen to an official meeting. This meeting took place in conjunction with the 45th session of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, which is being held in Laos, and its main objective was to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Laos-Russia relations, which date back to 1991, have developed in various fields, including trade, investment and culture. The source of this news is laoedaily.com.la. The meeting is a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between Laos and Russia, with the aim of promoting sustainable development and mutual well-being.

