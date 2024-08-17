Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Laos: Laos, Russia meet to strengthen military cooperation
August 16, 2024_ Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sihavong Khutphaythoune held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to discuss military cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, the importance of strengthening ties and cooperation in the defense field, with a special focus on regional security, was highlighted. The two leaders also attended an opening ceremony of a military equipment exhibition in Moscow, highlighting their mutual commitment to deeper cooperation. This was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting marks a significant step for Laos, a Southeast Asian country, in seeking strategic alliances to ensure its security and stability.

