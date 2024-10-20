Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Laos: Laos, Vietnam meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
October 19, 2024_ On October 18, 2024, in Vientiane, Lao Minister of Communications and Technology Bounthong Vongdala welcomed a Vietnamese delegation led by Chairman of the National Council of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man. During the meeting, the progress in cooperation between the two countries was discussed, with a focus on joint projects and fostering stronger ties. The officials expressed gratitude for each other’s support and stressed the importance of continuing to work together to address common challenges. The news is reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting comes in the context of a historic alliance between Laos and Vietnam, two Southeast Asian countries that share deep cultural and political ties.

