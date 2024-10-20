Laos: Laos, Vietnam meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation

October 19, 2024_ On October 18, 2024, in Vientiane, Lao Minister of Communications and Technology Bounthong Vongdala welcomed a Vietnamese delegation led by Chairman of the National Council of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man. During the meeting, the progress in cooperation between the two countries was discussed, with a focus on joint projects and fostering stronger ties. The officials expressed gratitude for each other’s support and stressed the importance of continuing to work together to address common challenges. The news is reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting comes in the context of a historic alliance between Laos and Vietnam, two Southeast Asian countries that share deep cultural and political ties.