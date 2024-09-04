Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Laos: Laotian and Cambodian authorities meet to fight corruption

September 3, 2024_ A meeting between the authorities of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and representatives of the anti-corruption agency of the...

Laos: Laotian and Cambodian authorities meet to fight corruption
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 3, 2024_ A meeting between the authorities of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and representatives of the anti-corruption agency of the Kingdom of Cambodia was held in Vientiane. The meeting, chaired by the Lao Minister of the Interior, Khamphan Phommathat, and the Cambodian Minister of Justice, Ang Vong Vathana, aimed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against corruption. During the meeting, the progress and challenges faced by both countries in dealing with corruption were discussed and plans for future cooperation were proposed. The news was reported by laopost.com. This meeting represents a significant step towards greater transparency and accountability in the governance of both countries, helping to build stronger relations between Laos and Cambodia.

