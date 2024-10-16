Laos: Laotian and Vietnamese police forces meet to fight transnational crime

October 15, 2024_ A meeting between the police forces of Laos and Vietnam was held in Hanoi, Vietnam from October 13 to 16, 2024, to strengthen cooperation in the fight against transnational crime. Representatives of the two nations discussed strategies to enhance collaboration, exchanging ideas and effective practices to address common challenges. The meeting also included the signing of agreements for monitoring and addressing illicit activities, with a focus on drug trafficking and organized crime. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between the two countries, both of which are committed to ensuring security and stability in the region.