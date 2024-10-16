Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Laotian and Vietnamese police forces meet to fight transnational crime

October 15, 2024_ A meeting between the police forces of Laos and Vietnam was held in Hanoi, Vietnam from October 13 to 16, 2024, to strengthen...

Laos: Laotian and Vietnamese police forces meet to fight transnational crime
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ A meeting between the police forces of Laos and Vietnam was held in Hanoi, Vietnam from October 13 to 16, 2024, to strengthen cooperation in the fight against transnational crime. Representatives of the two nations discussed strategies to enhance collaboration, exchanging ideas and effective practices to address common challenges. The meeting also included the signing of agreements for monitoring and addressing illicit activities, with a focus on drug trafficking and organized crime. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between the two countries, both of which are committed to ensuring security and stability in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting represents a meeting Laos Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza