Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Laos: Laotian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen Cooperation
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, the two officials stressed the importance of continuing to develop friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, especially in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative. They also highlighted the need for closer cooperation in various fields, including economics, trade and culture. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This meeting is part of a broader framework of relations between Laos and China, which have seen an increasing exchange of aid and investment in recent years.

