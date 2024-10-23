Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Laotian, Chinese leaders meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation

October 23, 2024_ On October 22, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Kazan, Russia, to discuss strategic...

Laos: Laotian, Chinese leaders meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ On October 22, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Kazan, Russia, to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, the leaders stressed the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties, with a focus on infrastructure projects and trade. Xi Jinping highlighted the progress made in implementing joint initiatives, while Sisoulith expressed gratitude for China's support in developing Laos. The news was reported by laopost.com. This meeting comes amid growing cooperation between Laos and China, aiming to promote economic growth and the well-being of the Lao people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Laos During the meeting Lao Laos
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza