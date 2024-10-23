Laos: Laotian, Chinese leaders meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation

October 23, 2024_ On October 22, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Kazan, Russia, to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, the leaders stressed the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties, with a focus on infrastructure projects and trade. Xi Jinping highlighted the progress made in implementing joint initiatives, while Sisoulith expressed gratitude for China's support in developing Laos. The news was reported by laopost.com. This meeting comes amid growing cooperation between Laos and China, aiming to promote economic growth and the well-being of the Lao people.