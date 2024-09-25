Laos: Laotian, Chinese leaders meet to strengthen trade ties

September 25, 2024_ Leaders of Laos and China met in Nanjing, China, during the 21st China-ASEAN Commodity Fair, held on September 24, 2024. The meeting aimed to strengthen trade and cultural relations between the two countries, with a focus on cooperation in various fields, including tourism and educational exchanges. The Deputy Prime Minister of Laos expressed gratitude for China's continued support in developing infrastructure and promoting international events. This news was reported by laopost.com. This meeting represents a significant step towards greater economic and cultural integration between Laos and China, two nations that share historic and strategic ties.