Laos: Laotian, Chinese trade ministers meet to strengthen economic cooperation

September 22, 2024_ Laotian Minister of Commerce Mali Thongkham met with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Li Feiyu on September 22, 2024, at Khao Phansa Hotel in Vientiane. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation between Laos and China, with a focus on expanding trade and investment in agriculture. A memorandum of understanding was signed to facilitate trade cooperation and agricultural goods exchange between the two countries, laoedaily.com.la reported. This meeting marks an important step towards strengthening economic ties between Laos, a Southeast Asian country, and China, the world's second-largest economy.