Laos: Laotian delegation attends inauguration ceremony in Indonesia

October 21, 2024_ Lao Vice President Phani Yathot attended the inauguration ceremony of Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto, held on October 20, 2024 in Jakarta. The event was attended by representatives from more than 32 countries, including ASEAN members, China, the United States and the United Kingdom, to celebrate Indonesia's new government. During the ceremony, Subianto expressed gratitude to the attendees and outlined his policies for the country's development until 2029. This news was reported by laopost.com. This meeting marks an important step in diplomatic relations between Laos and Indonesia, highlighting Laos' commitment to strengthening ties with nations in the region.