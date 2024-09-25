September 24, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Saleumxay Khommasith attended a United Nations conference in New York focused on the digital future. During the meeting, he stressed the importance of international cooperation and technological innovation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Khommasith highlighted the crucial role of digitalization in improving the Lao economy and society by promoting the use of advanced technologies. The conference brought together representatives from various countries to discuss strategies and challenges related to digital transformation. The news was reported by laophattananews.com. Laos, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to integrate digital technologies to boost economic growth and improve the quality of life of its citizens.