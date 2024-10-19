Laos: Laotian, Singaporean leaders meet to strengthen bilateral relations

October 18, 2024_ On October 18, 2024, in Vientiane, Speaker of the Lao Parliament, Saysomphone Phomvihane, met with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Seah Kian Peng, during the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed cooperation opportunities between Laos and Singapore, highlighting the progress in trade and investment relations. From 2018 to 2023, trade between the two countries reached a value of US$451.4 million, with a significant increase in the number of Singaporean tourists to Laos. This news is reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting is an important step in strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries, with the aim of promoting further exchanges and collaboration in various fields.