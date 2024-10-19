Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Laotian, Singaporean leaders meet to strengthen bilateral relations

October 18, 2024_ On October 18, 2024, in Vientiane, Speaker of the Lao Parliament, Saysomphone Phomvihane, met with Speaker of the Parliament of...

Laos: Laotian, Singaporean leaders meet to strengthen bilateral relations
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ On October 18, 2024, in Vientiane, Speaker of the Lao Parliament, Saysomphone Phomvihane, met with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Seah Kian Peng, during the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed cooperation opportunities between Laos and Singapore, highlighting the progress in trade and investment relations. From 2018 to 2023, trade between the two countries reached a value of US$451.4 million, with a significant increase in the number of Singaporean tourists to Laos. This news is reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting is an important step in strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries, with the aim of promoting further exchanges and collaboration in various fields.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During the meeting Lao between Laos meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza