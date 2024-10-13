Laos: Laotian, Singaporean leaders meet to strengthen bilateral ties

October 12, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomed his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on an official visit to attend the ASEAN Summits. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strategies to enhance economic and social cooperation between the two countries, underlining the importance of stronger relations. Wong expressed his appreciation for the hospitality received and highlighted the progress made in strengthening bilateral ties. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater integration and cooperation between Laos and Singapore, with the aim of promoting sustainable development and the well-being of their respective peoples.