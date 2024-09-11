Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Laos: Laotian, Vietnamese leaders meet to strengthen bilateral ties
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Leaders of Laos and Vietnam met from September 10 to 13, 2024 to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries. During the visit, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith stressed the importance of collaboration in various fields, including economy, culture and security. The meeting also included a welcoming ceremony and discussions on joint projects, highlighting mutual commitment to sustainable growth. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening relations between Laos and Vietnam, two nations that share a long history of cooperation and friendship.

