Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Laos: Laotian, Vietnamese leaders meet to strengthen cooperation

August 28, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomed a delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Defense, led by Minister Phan Van Giang, to...

Laos: Laotian, Vietnamese leaders meet to strengthen cooperation
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomed a delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Defense, led by Minister Phan Van Giang, to discuss bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, the leaders stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries, especially in the area of regional security and stability. They also explored ways to enhance collaboration in the economic and cultural spheres, highlighting their mutual commitment to sustainable growth. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards strengthening relations between Laos and Vietnam, two nations that share a long history of cooperation and friendship.

Tag
Lao During the meeting strengthening relations between Laos diodo luminoso
