Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Laos: Laotian women prepare for 3rd ASEAN Women Leaders Summit

August 21, 2024_ Laotian women and ASEAN members gathered in Vientiane for a preparatory meeting for the 3rd ASEAN Women Leaders Summit, which will...

Laos: Laotian women prepare for 3rd ASEAN Women Leaders Summit
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Laotian women and ASEAN members gathered in Vientiane for a preparatory meeting for the 3rd ASEAN Women Leaders Summit, which will be held on August 23. The theme of the summit is “Strengthening the Care Economy and Resilience towards ASEAN Piaya-2025 Community”. During the meeting, Vice President of the Laotian Women’s Union, Mrs Thamma Phetvixay, stressed the importance of discussing care economy issues and sharing good practices. The summit aims to highlight the crucial role of women leaders in the post-Covid-19 recovery. This news is reported by vientianetimes.org.la. This event represents a significant opportunity to address the challenges and opportunities that women and girls face in the context of the care economy, both paid and unpaid.

