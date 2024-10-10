Laos: Leaders of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia meet for ASEAN summit

09 October 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone welcomed leaders from Vietnam and Cambodia to a meeting on the occasion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, which is taking place in Laos from 8 to 11 October 2024. During the meeting, the leaders discussed regional issues and expressed their commitment to stronger cooperation between the three countries. Siphandone stressed the importance of a warm welcome and constructive dialogue to promote stability and development in the region. This news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. This summit represents a significant opportunity to strengthen ties between Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, three Southeast Asian nations that cooperate on various fronts, including economics and security.