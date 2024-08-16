Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Luang Prabang hosts 11th ASEANTOM Annual Meeting

15 August 2024_ Lao People's Democratic Republic is hosting the 11th Annual Meeting of the ASEAN Network of Atomic Energy Regulators (ASEANTOM) in...

Laos: Luang Prabang hosts 11th ASEANTOM Annual Meeting
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 August 2024_ Lao People's Democratic Republic is hosting the 11th Annual Meeting of the ASEAN Network of Atomic Energy Regulators (ASEANTOM) in Luang Prabang from 15 to 16 August 2024. Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Dr. Sourioudong Sundara expressed his honor in representing the ministry at this significant event, thanking the delegations of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners. The meeting focuses on reviewing the achievements, sharing information, and identifying future directions and action plans to improve ASEANTOM's governance and regulatory expertise. The source is kpl.gov.la. This meeting is the first regional event organized by the Office of Radiological and Nuclear Safety of the Ministry of Education and Sports, while Laos, as the ASEAN Chair, is hosting several regional events this year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hosting several regional Laos hosting significant event
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza