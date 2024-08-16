Laos: Luang Prabang hosts 11th ASEANTOM Annual Meeting

15 August 2024_ Lao People's Democratic Republic is hosting the 11th Annual Meeting of the ASEAN Network of Atomic Energy Regulators (ASEANTOM) in Luang Prabang from 15 to 16 August 2024. Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Dr. Sourioudong Sundara expressed his honor in representing the ministry at this significant event, thanking the delegations of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners. The meeting focuses on reviewing the achievements, sharing information, and identifying future directions and action plans to improve ASEANTOM's governance and regulatory expertise. The source is kpl.gov.la. This meeting is the first regional event organized by the Office of Radiological and Nuclear Safety of the Ministry of Education and Sports, while Laos, as the ASEAN Chair, is hosting several regional events this year.