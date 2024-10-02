Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
02 October 2024_ Made in Laos 2024, an event dedicated to the promotion of Lao products, was inaugurated on 1 October 2024 at the Laos-ITEC Shopping...

Laos: Made in Laos 2024 launched to promote local products
02 October 2024_ Made in Laos 2024, an event dedicated to the promotion of Lao products, was inaugurated on 1 October 2024 at the Laos-ITEC Shopping Centre in Vientiane. The event, chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, saw the participation of 150 companies from 17 provinces and included 201 exhibition booths. The main objective is to create opportunities for local businesses and improve the quality of Lao products for the domestic and international market. The news was reported by laopost.com. The initiative aims to strengthen the local economy and promote the cultural identity of Laos through its handicrafts and agricultural products.

