1 July 2024_ Over the next five to 10 years, Malaysia aims to train 60,000 skilled technology and engineering talents to attract high-quality investment and create better-paid jobs. Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this during a session of 'The Ministers Leading From the Front' program on June 28. The minister highlighted the importance of developing adequate human capital to implement the government's economic plans, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy. It also highlighted the need to broaden the talent pool starting from primary school to build a future-ready industrial workforce. Kpl.gov.la reports it. Malaysia is involved in 16 free trade agreements, where talent is a key element.