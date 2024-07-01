Laos: Measures for the protection of Laotian workers abroad

July 1, 2024_ Laos Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Bai Kham Khattiya responded to questions from the Standing Committee of the National Assembly regarding the management of Lao workers abroad. During the seventh ordinary session of the 9th National Assembly, the Minister illustrated cooperation measures with host countries, including bilateral agreements and monitoring mechanisms. The role of Laotian embassies and consulates in protecting workers' rights and the appointment of staff dedicated to their protection was highlighted. According to laopost.com, there are currently 212,795 Lao workers abroad in legal situations and 203,161 in irregular situations, with annual remittances of around $625 million. These measures aim to ensure the safety and rights of Lao workers abroad.