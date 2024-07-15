Laos: Medical collaboration between armies of Laos and China

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
15 July 2024_ During the Laos-China joint exercise 'Luo Kam Bang Mitthaphap 2024' on 14 July 2024, military doctors from the Lao People's Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army offered free healthcare services. The activities took place at the Khamma Duang Military Academy, involving soldiers, state officials and citizens. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation and exchange of medical expertise between the two armies, ensuring rapid and efficient treatment. Laoedaily.com.la reports that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has also donated medical equipment to the Lao People's Army. The event saw a large participation of the local population, who benefited from various health services.

