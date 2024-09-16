Laos: Meeting between Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Secretary and Lao President

Cerca nel sito
 
September 16, 2024_ Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, met with Secretary General of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, on September 12. During the meeting, Nen expressed hope that the Lao leader will continue to promote cooperation between Lao localities and Vietnam. Sisoulith praised the economic progress of Ho Chi Minh City and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two nations. Both leaders agreed on the importance of strengthening ties in various fields, including trade and tourism. This news is reported by kpl.gov.la. This meeting highlights the mutual commitment to deeper cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, two countries with a long history of friendship.

in Evidenza