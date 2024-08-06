Laos: Meeting between Laos and Vietnam to strengthen technological cooperation

06 August 2024_ The Ministry of Technology and Communication of Laos hosted a joint meeting with representatives of Vietnam on 5 August 2024 in Vientiane. During the meeting, officials discussed the progress of cooperation between the two countries and planned future collaborations in the field of technology and communication. The meeting also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the development of a data and communications center in Laos, with the aim of improving digital infrastructure. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards technological integration between Laos and Vietnam, two countries that share historical and cultural ties.