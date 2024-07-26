Laos: Meeting between leaders of Laos and China to strengthen cooperation

July 26, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sanya Sone welcomed a Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, visiting the country from July 24 to 28, 2024. During the meeting, the leaders discussed strategies to improve bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the results obtained in recent meetings. Furthermore, the importance of continuing to work together to develop infrastructure projects and promote tourism between the two countries was highlighted. The news is reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting comes in the context of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and China, highlighting the mutual commitment to a lasting strategic partnership.